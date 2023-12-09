Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani is about to make a lot of money over the next 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani sent shockwaves across the sports world Saturday afternoon when he announced his decision to sign with the Dodgers. Ohtani’s contract reportedly is for 10 years and a whopping $700 million.

Ohtani easily becomes the highest paid player in baseball as his contract is over $250 million more than the second-highest paid player Mike Trout. Ohtani’s former teammate signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

But just how gargantuan is Ohtani’s new contract? MLB Insider Héctor Gómez really put it in perspective with this incredible breakdown on social media of what Ohtani is set to make:

— Per month: $11.7 million

— Per game: $432,099

— Per hour: $180,041

— Per at-bat: $108,025

— Per inning: $48,011

— Per minute: $3,001

— Per second: $50.01

It’s almost unfathomable how much Ohtani will make over his career with the Dodgers. He commanded such a massive salary due to being a two-way phenom, even though the 29-year-old won’t pitch during the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery in September.

Ohtani is coming off a season in which he won his second American League MVP award by batting .304 with 44 home runs, 95 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. On the mound, Ohtani had his second straight double-digit win season by posting a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA while striking out 167 batters in 132 innings.

Ohtani will need to match that level of production going forward as he looks to be worth every penny of his behemoth contract.