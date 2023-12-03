Bruins’ Brad Marchand Nets Game-Winner In OT Vs. Maple Leafs

Brad Marchand turned a potentially collapsing ending into a heroic thriller when the Boston Bruins defeated the Toronto Maples Leafs, 4-3 in overtime, on Saturday night.

As has happened on several instances already in Boston still-early season, the Bruins failed to close out. Ahead of the Maple Leafs, 3-2, with just 5.7 seconds remaining in regulation, Toronto’s Auston Matthews netted a clutch game-tying goal to send the rivalry contest into overtime.

But as quickly as Toronto’s home crowd erupted at Scotiabank Arena, Marchand silenced them.

Marchand caps off a wild one with the OT winner.

Toronto’s William Nylander tripped and lost possession of the puck with less than 20 seconds left in overtime, giving David Pastrnak a wide-open lane to feed Marchand on the breakaway — sending Boston back to the win column.

Boston’s win improved its record to 16-4-3 and extended its winning streak over Toronto to five.