The Boston Bruins made some children’s days better when they visited Boston Children’s Hospital and Mass General for Children in their annual toy delivery on Tuesday.

The Black and Gold spent time with children who would be celebrating the holidays in the hospital and not at home with their families.

Charlie McAvoy donned a Christmas Tree costume while Linus Ullmark dressed as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Jeremy Swayman as an Elf and John Beecher as a snowman. Other players sported festive hats, glasses and blinking lights as they visited with the children.

Check out some of the best sights and sounds from the day:

“This is one of the highlights of the year for us,” defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said, per the team. “Just to walk in and see the smile on their face and give them an early look into what Christmas is going to bring them.”

The visit came after the Bruins shopped for presents at the Watertown Target on Nov. 29. They had their lists and they checked them twice as they filled the shopping carts with dolls, stuffed animals, games and more.

The Bruins return to action on Thursday night when they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden.