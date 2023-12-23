The Boston Bruins fell very short in a 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Friday night.

With the loss, the Bruins dropped to 19-6-6 while the Jets improved to 20-9-3.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Winnipeg struck first, second, and third, but Boston had no response for the Jets whatsoever throughout the majority of the night.

By the time Winnipeg had taken a 3-0 lead in the second period, all Boston had to show for its offense was 13 shots on goal with all pressure applied to Bruins goalie Jeremey Swayman. The Jets attacked Swayman and rather comfortably, doing a stellar job at keeping the Bruins away from their net.

Swayman, after Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead, held off the Jets on a second-period penalty shot, however, even that couldn’t spark a rally.

That put Boston in a very tough spot entering the third and final period — a not so favorable one.

The Jets didn’t play content, waiting for the clock to run out. Jets center Adam Lowry provided even more — and un-needed — insurance just eight seconds into the third period, netting Winnipeg’s fourth goal.

Brandon Carlo prevented the Bruins from being shutout, netting a goal in the third, but that’s where Boston’s offensive response both began and ended.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Winnipeg right winger Nino Niederreiter netted the third and fifth goals of the night while also assisting on the fourth.

— Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made easy work of the 25 shots directed his way, stopping 24 of them to give Winnipeg plenty to work with.

— Swayman finished with 27 saves, working through incredibly tough circumstances in attempt to keep Boston in the game.

