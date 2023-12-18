Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis each played sizeable roles in the 114-97 win for the Boston Celtics in the homestand finale against the Orlando Magic.

Brown led the Celtics with 31 points, fueled by a hot stretch of shooting from three-point range. Porzingis added 15 points and 10 rebounds, continuing to make several plays for Boston.

With the win, the Celtics swept a five-game homestand, including a sweep of multiple two-game series against the Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the run is encouraging, each segment of the work matters to this Boston team.

“We just not skippin’ no steps,” Brown told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the game. “We got to take advantage of every single day. It’s a tough schedule with back-to-backs into an early game. We don’t make no excuses. We roll with the punches.”

While ensuring each step, taking steps toward a team culture remains a priority for Celtics players as they push each other for the better of the group.

“It’s something we talked about early in the season,” Porzingis told reporters after the game. “I think (Brown) talked about it that when you have so much talent, it can invite some laziness. What we want to do is build that culture. No matter how talented we are, who’s in, who’s out. If we’re all playing, we always play the same way. Play hard. Always make the right play for each other. That way, we build that culture on the court.”

Another common theme of the homestand had been the unselfishness of Celtics stars such as Brown to watch their individual statistics decline at times in order to make the right basketball plays to secure wins.

“I feel like it’s all about the role and the opportunities that you’ve been given,” Brown told reporters. “I’ve done what I need to do in the roles that I’ve been positioned in. Different times I’ve needed to be more of a scorer. Different times I’ve needed to be an aggressor. On this team, it’s clear that I don’t need to score 30 points a game. That would be great, but we’ve got a lot of guys that can put the ball in the cup that are playing well. Making sure I’m making the right plays and reads helped me see the game a lot differently than before. … I think for sure it’s made me a better basketball player.”

With the homestand in the books, the Celtics head west to start their trip with a battle with the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.