Celtics Will Be Without Key Star Against Historically Bad Pistons

The Celtics will be without one of their top stars when they take on the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden.

Boston on Thursday ruled out Jaylen Brown due to a low back contusion. Jayson Tatum was made available for the Pistons matchup.

Brown exited Boston’s Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers after a collision with LeBron James, but the All-NBA guard did return to the game. The 27-year-old only had missed one game this season, but he did battle through multiple injuries.

The Celtics might not need Brown given the Pistons’ historically bad play heading into Thursday. Detroit on Tuesday lost its consecutive 27th game and broke the NBA record for most losses in a row previously set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2010-11 season.

However, head coach Joe Mazzulla likely will have his side prepared regardless of how bad the Pistons are, and the players probably want to avoid being the team Detroit beats to break its historic losing streak.

The Celtics are 17-point favorites, according to NESN Bets consensus data, which would be the most an NBA team is favored this season.