BOSTON — The Celtics took a third straight trip to the win column on Friday night, defeating the 76ers, 125-119, at TD Garden.

With the win, Boston improved to 15-4 while Philadelphia dropped to 12-7.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Without Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey — Philadelphia’s one-two punch — available, the Celtics had favorable circumstances working their way before meeting the 76ers.

Even with Kristaps Porzingis still sidelined with a left calf injury, Boston had depth on its side, unlike Philadelphia, yet grit needed to be accounted for. The Sixers didn’t back down in the first half at all, led by guards Patrick Beverley and De’Anthony Melton, who combined for 32 first-half points.

Philadelphia entered halftime with a 72-69 lead, leaving it up to Boston to unload its star power and respond in the third Celtics-Sixers rivalry battle of the still early season.

The Celtics handed the Sixers a late-game advantage when Jayson Tatum was ejected after arguing and barking at officials about a loose ball foul, marking the second ejection of his career. That made for an obvious and unnecessary self-created challenge on a night that already had proven to be challenging.

That turned an early-season contest into a playoff atmosphere although both teams were forced to work with some preseason-like rotations.

Boston still managed to pass the test, weathering Beverley’s storm to end the night in nail-biting fashion.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Derrick White was Boston’s go-to man in terms of efficiency, scoring 21 points on 5-of-11 shooting with six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

— Beverley rose to the occasion for Philadelphia, scoring a game-high 26 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists. The 35-year-old shot 10-of-14 from the field and also recorded two steals.

— Jaylen Brown finished with 20 points alongside four rebounds and four steals.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

Boston will return to NBA In-Season Tournament play, taking on the Indiana Pacers in the quarterfinal round on Monday night. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.