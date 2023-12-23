Celtics Wrap: Boston Blows Out Clippers For Second Straight Win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in crushing fashion, taking a 145-108 win at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night.

With the victory, the Celtics improved to a still-Eastern Conference-best 22-6 while the Clippers dropped to 17-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The same offensive momentum that poured 144 points on the scoreboard against the Kings made its way from Sacramento to Los Angeles as Boston didn’t miss a beat — even without starting center Kristaps Porzingis.

The Clippers, missing Kawahi Leonard, were also undermanned, but their absence proved to be significantly more impactful, evident in Los Angeles’ inability to compete with the Celtics throughout the night. In fact, it got ugly pretty quickly, making for a nightmarish second half for the Clippers.

In the third quarter, Boston fled, leaving Los Angeles in the dust.

Out-scoring the Clippers, 38-30, in the frame, the Celtics picked apart Los Angeles’ defense. Boston shot drained 13-of-24 from the floor and knocked down 25 shots from beyond the arc to 11 total from the Clippers, easily explaining the massive scoring gap.

Known for crumbling in the third quarter as the NBA’s weakest scoring team in that frame, the Celtics have quickly flipped the script on that narrative.

Boston has now won two straight.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jayson Tatum returned after a brief one-game absence with an ankle injury, scoring a game-leading 30 points, draining 5-of-10 outside shots with five rebounds and two assists. Finishing a plus-19, Tatum comfortably took a seat after 30 minutes of work and watched the C’s trot to the finish line.

— Neemias Queta filled a much-valuable reserve unit role, protecting the glass off the bench. Queta recorded a double-double, pitching in 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Celtics.

— Clippers forward Paul George led Los Angeles with 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field with three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

UP NEXT

Boston will return to Crypto.com Arena to face off against the Lakers on Christmas Day. Tip-off between two of the NBA’s biggest all-time rivals on Monday is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.