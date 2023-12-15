BOSTON — The Celtics took down the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in three days by earning a 116-107 win at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Celtics improved to 18-5, including a perfect 12-0 at home, while the Cavaliers dropped to 13-12.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

If you were in need of a reminder, the Celtics showed against the Cavaliers that they have the best starting lineup in the league.

All five members of the unit scored in double figures and practically got whatever shot they wanted on that end of the floor. Each player had their own moments, too, while Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis continue to be perfect complements to Boston’s stars.

The Celtics took the starter’s immense production and sprinkled in some contributions off the bench from Sam Hauser, Al Horford and Lamar Stevens.

And when that happens, the Celtics have so many options that they become nearly unbeatable.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jaylen Brown, who was questionable coming into the matchup with a left ankle sprain, starred by scoring 22 points on 10-of-20 shooting. He also added five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

— Jayson Tatum came on strong in the second half and finished with a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds. He had a posterizing dunk on Caris LeVert in the third quarter, too, while also adding three assists and three blocks.

GET UP BIG DEUCE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/swtxtbYOzZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 15, 2023

— Donovan Mitchell was the offensive catalyst for the Cavaliers. He poured in a game-high 31 points on 12-for-24 shooting.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics play the second leg of a back-to-back Friday night against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.