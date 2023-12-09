After getting bounced from the NBA In-Season Tournament earlier this week, the Boston Celtics bounced back by topping the New York Knicks, 133-123, on Friday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics, who have won four of their last five games, improved their record to 16-5 while the Knicks dropped to 12-9.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

With Kristaps Porzingis back in the lineup after sitting out four games due to a calf strain, the Celtics offense took off against one of the league’s top defensive units.

Porzingis continues to be a terrific complement to Boston’s stars, helping space the floor and command enough attention that it makes everything easier on his teammates.

All five of Boston’s starters were in double figures and Al Horford reached that threshold off the bench, too. The Celtics got whatever they wanted on the offensive end, opening up a 20-point lead in the third quarter — their largest of the game — and shooting 52.7% from the field for the game, including 40.4% from beyond the arc. It was also their second-largest scoring output of the season.

Boston didn’t exactly bring the intensity on the defensive end, though, as the Knicks shot 50% to stay in the game.

But Boston’s offense was just too much for the Knicks, like it is for pretty much every other team in the NBA.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Porzingis didn’t show much of any rust in his return. He hit his first seven shots and finished with 21 points.

back with a 💥 pic.twitter.com/eFOC5Nbtpa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 9, 2023

— Derrick White continues to be nothing but steady for the Celtics. He knocked down six treys en route to a season-high 30 points. He also recorded three assists, two steals and two blocks.

— Horford stepped up by posting a double-double. He tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics will have three consecutive days off before taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.