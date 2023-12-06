The Red Sox have been linked to Martín Maldonado, and it seems their franchise cornerstone would welcome the free-agent catcher to Boston.

Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted an old photo of himself playing against Maldonado, a 13-year Major League Baseball veteran. Devers captioned the photo with a pair of eyeball emojis.

Check out Devers’ post here, courtesy of NESN’s Tom Caron:

Rumors have linked Red Sox to Martin Maldonado. This Devers post on IG will fire those rumors up even more: pic.twitter.com/KEO8Tzrxc2 — Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) (@TomCaron) December 6, 2023

Devers’ social media activity comes one day after ESPN’s Buster Olney reported the Red Sox are interested in Maldonado. Olney shared how the 37-year-old Maldonado is a player who is “renowned for his handling of pitchers.”

Maldonado, who spent his last four seasons with the Houston Astros, is a .207 career hitter. He batted .186 with a .609 OPS in his last four seasons.

Might Devers be confirming Boston’s interest? Well, not necessarily. But at the very least it seems Devers would be on board if the Red Sox made the move.