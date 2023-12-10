First place in the NFC East is up for grabs Sunday night at AT&T Stadium.

The Eagles and the Cowboys are set to meet for a highly anticipated Week 14 primetime matchup. Philadelphia (10-2) enters the tilt atop the division standings, but Dallas (9-3) can usurp its longtime rival with a fifth straight win.

It was the Birds who handed the Boys their last loss. Jalen Hurts and company hung on for a 28-23 win at Lincoln Financial Field back on Nov. 5.

Here’s how you can watch the latest installment of “Sunday Night Football”:

When: Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Peacock