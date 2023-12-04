Jackie Bradley Jr. took to social media to set the record straight about one thing: While he is considering it, he has not officially retired.

“So let’s get this cleaned up a little,” Bradley Jr. shared on social media. “I personally have NOT officially retired. I may retire, but that has not been decided.”

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman wrote Nov. 23 that Bradley is “expected” to retire.

Bradley would enter his age-34 season if he were continue to play.

Bradley, a veteran of 11 Major League Baseball seasons, is a free agent. He played the 2023 campaign for the Kansas City Royals and appeared in 43 games. Bradley spent his first eight seasons with the Boston Red Sox and returned to play 91 games for the club during the 2022 campaign.