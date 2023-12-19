In the midst of his rookie season with the Boston Bruins, Matthew Poitras earned the chance to take his talents international.

As announced on Monday, Poitras will briefly step away from the Bruins to play for Team Canada in the World Juniors Championship, which spans from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5.

The Ajax, Ontario native gets a chance to play for his home country on a major international stage which should have a significant impact on his development.

On a new episode of the “Morning Bru” podcast, former Bruins and NESN analysts Andrew Raycroft and Barry Pederson discussed the impact of Poitras’ opportunity.

Story continues below advertisement

“Three weeks ago, we assumed it wouldn’t happen because of the pace he was playing with and how he was playing,” Raycroft said. “That has changed a bit the last three weeks. He’s been in and out of the lineup. For him personally, it’s going to be amazing. … This will put him on the map in Canada.”

For the American audience, the magnitude of the tournament may be undersold, but not for a Canadian player such as Poitras.

“I don’t think people in the United States realize how big the World Juniors in Canada is,” Pederson said. “It is absolutely huge. It’s unbelievably covered in Canada.”

In 27 games this season, Poitras has five goals and eight assists for the Bruins.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bruins return to action on Tuesday night at TD Garden, hosting the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.