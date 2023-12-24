Ashley Kelly was rewarded for her efforts to pitch the Dodgers on Shohei Ohtani.

Ashley, the wife of Los Angeles relief pitcher Joe Kelly, started the #Ohtake17 campaign on social media when Ohtani hit Major League Baseball free agency. The highlights included telling the dual-threat phenom that he could take her husband’s jersey number and joked she would change her child’s name from Kai to ShaKai.

While the $700 million the Dodgers offered probably was the biggest selling point for Ohtani, the goal of Ashley Kelly’s mission was nonetheless achieved. And not long after the two-time American League MVP officially joined LA and rocked Joe Kelly’s old number for the first time, Ohtani showcased his appreciation for Ashley in the form of a brand new Porsche.

Looks like Shohei paid up for No. 17 from Joe Kelly 😳



Kelly’s wife just got a Porsche from Ohtani 💙 pic.twitter.com/K1fxknSo59 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) December 24, 2023

A high-performance sports car is an extraordinary gift for ordinary folk, but the cost is merely a drop in the bucket for someone who just landed a deal worth nearly three quarters of $1 billion.

Speaking of expensive, long-term contracts, Ohtani’s wasn’t the only one handed out by the Dodgers in free agency. The rich got even richer when Los Angeles won the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes by inking the Japanese pitcher to a 12-year, $325 million deal.