Juan Soto Trade To Yankees Offers Up New Chance For Slugger Vs. Red Sox

Juan Soto rarely made trips to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox during the six seasons he has spent so far in the big leagues.

But Soto will head to the venerable ballpark on a more consistent basis now that he calls the American League East home.

The outstanding slugger was traded to the New York Yankees in a blockbuster deal on Wednesday night along with Trent Grisham as the San Diego Padres received four pitchers and catcher Kyle Higashioka in return.

Putting on the pinstripes will offer Soto a new opportunity once he takes on the rival Red Sox. Soto has played only three games at Fenway Park in his career, all of which came during the 2020 season with no fans in the stands, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Story continues below advertisement

So when the Yankees head to Boston for the first time next season in the middle of June, it will be Soto’s first time playing in Fenway Park in front of fans.

It feels like his swing could be tailored made to do damage at Fenway. He went 4-for-15 with a home run and three RBIs during his only series at the park back when he was a member of the Washington Nationals.

It certainly will feel different for Soto the next time he gets to play at Fenway. And with fans in the stands this time around and the three-time All-Star donning an enemy uniform, he shouldn’t expect a warm reception when he steps into the batter’s box.