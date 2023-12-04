A sideline altercation in Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game led to a member of each team getting tossed, but one of them wasn’t a player nor a coach.

Dre Greenlaw drew an unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field after lifting DeVonta Smith and slamming him to the turf. Once both players rose to their feet, folks on Philadelphia’s sideline started to approach the San Francisco linebacker.

One of them was Dom DiSandro, the Eagles’ chief security officer who also is a senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman. DiSanro, now in his 25th season with the organization, appeared to taunt and put his hands on Greenlaw, who retaliated with a swipe to the face. Both DiSandro and Greenlaw were ejected from the Week 13 contest.

Dre Greenlaw was called for a personal foul after this interaction with Eagles security staffer Dom DiSandro. Both were ejected from the game.



After the game, Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke about the “very frustrating” sequence.

“I tried my hardest not to lose my mind, hope I didn’t embarrass myself too bad,” Shanahan told reporters, per a video shared by KNBR. “I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at, but once I started hearing people explain it to me, I just can’t believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guys’ face.”

Fortunately for Shanahan and company, they left the City of Brotherly Love with the last laugh. San Francisco dominated and secured a 23-point win in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.