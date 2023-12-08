After making the team to start the season, Boston Bruins rookie Matthew Poitras has found a way to impress so far.

The young center has come a long way since his hockey roots in Ontario before shifting to the OHL in a talented upbringing with the sport, where early success and the “social” appeal with his teammates stood out.

“I’ve always been one of the better players,” Poitras told NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft on the “Morning Bru” podcast. “Growing up, I was a good skater. When you’re younger and a good skater, you usually stand out on the ice.”

Poitras’ size has always been a factor, but never something he feels limits his capabilities. With the Bruins, the 19-year-old plays at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds. Poitras feels that his growth, both physically and in his skillset, has been significant as his career progresses.

Story continues below advertisement

“At 14, I was probably 5-foot-6, 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds,” Poitras shared. “I wasn’t a big guy. I’ve never been scared of contact and being the guys to go into the corners and get in the dirty areas.”

Now in the NHL, Poitras continues to grow into his own and find his role as a contributor to a Bruins team that has had a quality start to the new season. With key veterans Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci retiring after last season, Boston needed its youth to step up, just as Poitras has thus far.

“It’s crazy to think that three or four years ago, I was drafted in the OHL,” Poitras remembered. “Now, I’m here in Boston. It just seems like time kind of flies by. It’s crazy.”

On the season for the Bruins, Poitras has netted five goals with six assists for 11 points in 24 games for Boston.