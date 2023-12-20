In helping the New England Patriots win Super Bowl XLIX, Julian Edelman also put some more cash in an NBA legend’s pocket.

On the latest episode of his “Games With Names” podcast, Edelman recalled an encounter he had with Michael Jordan before the Patriots’ memorable battle with the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale, Ariz.

“We’re playing the Super Bowl in 2014. The week before the Super Bowl I took my folks to dinner and I roll up and I see Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan,” Edelman told guest Bert Kreischer. “I’m, like, super starstruck. I’m about to play in the Super Bowl. I go up and you could tell Jeter’s a very charming guy, welcoming. I go, ‘Mr. Jeter, (I’m) Julian Edelman. I’m playing in the Super Bowl.’

“I saw Jordan. He was kind of, like, standoffish a little bit. As soon as the conversation’s about to end — like five minutes in — I’m about to leave and Jordan comes up to me. He goes, ‘Hey, kid. I got a bunch of money on you, don’t (expletive) it up.’ That’s the only thing he said to me. I go, ‘Yes, sir, Mr. Jordan.’ I didn’t know what to say.”

Story continues below advertisement

Edelman certainly did not let MJ down. The wide receiver played a huge role in New England’s fourth Super Bowl championship by catching nine passes for 109 yards, including what proved to be the game-winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The clutch pass-catcher didn’t let the Patriots, their fans and bettors down in New England’s next two Super Bowl wins either. Edelman collected a combined 15 catches for 228 yards in triumphs over the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.