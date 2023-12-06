The Red Sox could stand to add some outfield depth in wake of Tuesday evening’s headline-grabbing transaction.

Boston traded Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in exchange for three right-handed pitching prospects. Verdugo, acquired by the Red Sox in the 2020 Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is entering his final year of arbitration and is in line to hit Major League Baseball free agency next year.

In parting with Verdugo, the Red Sox said goodbye to not only their everyday right fielder but also their best defensive player on the grass. Boston might try to fill that void with Michael A. Taylor, who is drawing interest from Boston, per KPRC2’s Ari Alexander.

Taylor still ranks among the game’s best defensive outfielders even as he enters his 11th year in the big leagues. Baseball Savant ranked the 32-year-old in the 94th percentile in outfield range last season and 90th in arm strength. Taylor also showcased some surprising pop in 2023, blasting a career-high 21 home runs in his first season with the Minnesota Twins.

The Red Sox reportedly have competition for Taylor, who Alexander reports is also garnering interest from the New York Mets. Another outfield option for Boston is Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who reportedly is “coveted” by Craig Breslow and company following the Verdugo trade.