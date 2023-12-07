After former Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of his contract with the Detroit Tigers on Dec. 2, it appears the left-hander starter has found a new home in the desert.

Rodriguez and the 2023 National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly in agreement on a four-year deal for around $20 million per year, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The 30-year-old southpaw had three years and $49 million left on his deal with the Tigers before he decided to part ways with the ball club.

Notably, Rodriguez vetoed a trade to the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2023 Major League Baseball trade deadline, opting to stay with his teammates and to stay closer to his family on the East Coast.

Last season with Detroit, Rodriguez recorded a 3.30 ERA through 152 2/3 innings where he amassed 143 strikeouts in 26 games. Before signing with the Tigers in 2021, he spent six years with the Red Sox including a World Series title in 2018, where he went 64-39 with a 4.16 ERA through 856 2/3 innings.