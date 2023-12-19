NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Shown ‘Great Interest’ In This Big Man

The Celtics reportedly are keeping an eye on Detroit as they consider potential moves to improve their roster.

Boston has shown “great interest” in Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, according to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. Stewart currently is averaging 10.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for the 2-25 Pistons, who absolutely should be looking to sell ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

This wasn’t the first time Stewart was linked to the Celtics in rumors. Leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, Edwards reported Boston made a call to Detroit about the 22-year-old but correctly predicted the Pistons wouldn’t move Stewart before the start of the season. The C’s, of course, went on to make far bigger moves over the offseason, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in a pair of blockbuster trades.

Stewart’s toughness alone would make him a great fit in Boston, but acquiring the Washington product wouldn’t be a simple maneuver for Brad Stevens and company. Due to the “Poison Pill” provision in Stewart’s contract, an interested team would need to match a salary just north of $13 million to acquire the fourth-year pro. The Celtics, meanwhile, currently have very little salary cap flexibility and already sit above the league’s luxury tax. This situation was the major reason why top NBA insider Brian Windhorst deemed Boston “unlikely” to be an active player ahead of the trade deadline.

Further complicating matters for the Celtics is the reported interest Stewart has garnered elsewhere. Edwards reports the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks also have kicked the tires on the hard-nosed big man.