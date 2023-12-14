NBA Suspends Warriors’ Draymond Green Indefinitely After Latest Ejection

The NBA finally took a harsh stand against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.

After his latest ejection on Tuesday night for smacking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic, the NBA took extreme action against the four-time NBA champion by suspending Green indefinitely in a rare extent of punishment against a player.

“This outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts,” the league stated in a press release.

Tuesday’s incident marked the 19th career ejection for the 33-year-old, who took time to apologize for the swing after the game.

From the opposite perspective, Nurkic called for Green to get help after the incident led to the ejection.

The Warriors will return to action without Green on Thursday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images