The Patriots will be without Hunter Henry for their Christmas Eve matchup with the Denver Broncos, marking the first game he’s missed since joining New England in 2021.

New England elevated tight end Matt Sokol and cornerback Breon Borders from the practice squad Saturday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. It will be the first elevation of the season for both players.

Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle), tackle Conor McDermott (concussion) and Henry (knee) were all ruled out for the Week 16 matchup at Empower Field. That forced the Patriots to make a flurry of moves Saturday, including the elevations of Sokol and Borders.

Sokol, who has spent each of the last two seasons on the Patriots’ practice squad, is expected to enter the tight end rotation alongside Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown. The trio will have their work cut out for them, as Henry became Bailey Zappe’s security blanket in recent weeks.

Borders, who has spent time with 12 teams in seven seasons, will look to enter a rotation that leaned on Alex Austin to play in all of the Patriots’ defensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15.

The Patriots and Broncos will kick things off on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET.