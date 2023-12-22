The Patriots will be shorthanded on offense and defense when they square off against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Eve.

New England on Friday ruled out running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring) and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) for the Week 16 matchup at Empower Field.

Stevenson and Peppers missed all three practices this week. Smith-Schuster sat out Friday’s session after being limited in the previous two.

Ezekiel Elliott will spearhead the Patriots’ rushing attack without Stevenson, who also missed the previous two games. Kevin Harris, who was signed off the practice squad this week, and JaMycal Hasty round out New England’s backfield.

Peppers has been arguably the Patriots’ best overall player this season, so his injury is a significant loss for their secondary. He played 95.3% of defensive snaps over the first 15 weeks and is one of the vocal leaders of New England’s defense.

Adrian Phillips, Jalen Mills and third-round rookie Marte Mapu could see increased roles in Peppers’ absence. Head coach Bill Belichick on Friday praised Phillips and Mapu, who both have played less than 20% of defensive snaps this season.

With Smith-Schuster missing his second straight game, Demario Douglas and DeVante Parker will headline the Patriots’ receiving corps, with Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Reagor and Kayshon Boutte complementing them. Smith-Schuster enjoyed a long-awaited breakout with four catches for 90 yards against Pittsburgh in Week 14 but hasn’t played since.

An additional nine players were listed as questionable for Sunday night’s game:

DL Christian Barmore, Shoulder

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Trent Brown, Ankle/Hand

TE Hunter Henry, Knee

LB Anfernee Jennings, Illness

CB Jonathan Jones, Knee

OT Conor McDermott, Concussion

ST Matthew Slater, Hamstring

LB Jahlani Tavai, Ankle

Henry, the top target for quarterback Bailey Zappe, returned to practice Friday in a limited capacity and has a chance to play against Denver. McDermott missed all three practices but was not ruled out.

The Patriots’ plan at left tackle will hinge on the health of Brown, who did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and has rotated with McDermott since late October. Brown has battled myriad injuries this season and hasn’t seen a full gameday workload since Week 8.

If Brown and McDermott both can’t go, Vederian Lowe and possibly Tyrone Wheatley Jr. would be next in line at the position, depending on whether Wheatley is activated off injured reserve after fully participating in practice this week.

The Broncos ruled out linebacker Nik Bonitto, tight end Greg Dulcich and offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.

Kickoff on Sunday is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.