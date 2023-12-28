Rodney Harrison cemented his legacy as a dynamic NFL player when he took his career from the San Diego Chargers to the New England Patriots.

The longtime New England safety won a pair of Super Bowls while spending six of his 15 NFL seasons with the Patriots. Harrison was a key leader in the back of the New England defense for years, delivering such clutch postseason plays and enforced on the field with his physicality.

In 2024, Harrison moved one step closer to adding another historic accolade to his resume. On Wednesday, Harrison was named as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, per a release from the NFL.

The 51-year-old was one of multiple Patriots named as a semifinalist earlier this season and is now one stage away from enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

In 15 NFL seasons, Harrison recorded over 1,200 career tackles with 30.5 sacks and 34 interceptions as a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Other finalists with Patriots connections include running back Fred Taylor, who played parts of two seasons in New England, and wide receiver Reggie Wayne, who briefly signed during the 2015 preseason.

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced on Feb. 8 at the “NFL Honors” show prior to Super Bowl LVIII.