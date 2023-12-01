Patriots Linebacker Offers Reaction To Jabrill Peppers Hot-Mic Video

Jabrill Peppers entered the spotlight for the New England Patriots late this week due to a hot-mic video that made the rounds on social media.

Peppers was caught telling Giants running Saquon Barkley, “You lucky we ass,” following New England’s disheartening 10-7 loss to New York this past Sunday. It forced Peppers to give a lengthy apology when he met with the media Friday at his locker.

The comment from Peppers caused quite a stir, but the impact it had inside the Patriots locker room is unclear. Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai offered his reaction to Peppers’ remarks Friday morning on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” and didn’t seem all that upset — at least publicly — with what Peppers said after another discouraging defeat.

“It is what it is, what he said,” Tavai said. “I’m not frustrated on what he said. We’re all caught up with emotions, and I’m sure he was as well. We weren’t happy with the outcome. So, sometimes our emotions get the best of us and I’m sure that happened. I have nothing against (Peppers).”

Perhaps offsetting any animosity toward Peppers was Tavai recognizing the work ethic the veteran safety has exhibited to become a focal point in New England’s defense during just his second season with the organization. There’s also the realization that it has been a putrid season for New England, which owns one of the worst records in the NFL at 2-9.

“(Peppers) out there every day, every game busting his butt. So, I can’t be frustrated or mad about it,” Tavai said. “Just got to make sure that we play better so we don’t have that reoccurring theme where somebody thinks we’re ass on our own team.”

Off-the-field issues, like Peppers’ comments, have highlighted the week for the Patriots as they get set to host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Gillette Sunday. To add to the distraction of what Peppers said, the Patriots also were dealt a blow when the league flexed the team out their Week 15 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.