The Ravens and Los Angeles Rams battled in a Week 14 game with nine lead changes that ultimately ended with Baltimore snapping their three-game losing skid in overtime.

Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace returned Ethan Evans’ 50-yard punt 76 yards for the 37-31 Baltimore win.

Wallace eluded a couple of tackles after fielding the punt at Baltimore’s 24-yard line, running up the sideline and leaping into the endzone, punctuating the Ravens’ win.

TYLAN WALLACE ICES THE GAME ❗❗❗ pic.twitter.com/On4jjuacED — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 10, 2023

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson told reporters after the game he was more excited than Wallace about the return.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was prepared to go back on the field,” Jackson said, per the team. “I thought it was going to be a fair catch or something but people on the sideline telling Ty, ‘You got time.’ I guess he heard it, and he just went crazy. That looked like a movie. … That was a spectacular return. That was crazy.”

Jackson added: “I feel like I just returned it. I’m more excited than Ty. … I’m very excited for him.”

The 26-year-old signal-caller threw 316 yards completing 24 of 43 passes and three touchdowns, including a 21-yard pass to Zay Flowers to give Baltimore the 31-28 lead with 1:16 left in regulation.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m still sweating,” Jackson said. “That was crazy. That was a wild game. Shoutout to Ty right now. The emotions right now are electric. Not a championship game, but it was a playoff atmosphere.”

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led Los Angeles down the field 57 yards allowing Lucas Havrisik to kick the 36-yard field goal to tie the game with seven seconds remaining.

At the start of overtime, both clubs went three and out on their first possession leading to Wallace being the hero for Baltimore.

With four games remaining in the regular season, the Ravens improved to 10-3 with the victory. They are first in the AFC North and have a half-game lead over the Miami Dolphins for the top seed in the AFC. The two teams matchup for a New Year’s Eve tilt when Baltimore hosts Miami at M&T Bank Stadium.