In a new direction for the sport, the Boston Red Sox learned their future fate in the MLB Draft Lottery.

When the 2024 MLB Draft rolls around next July, the Red Sox will have the No. 12 overall selection. The Cleveland Guardians won the lottery over the Cincinnati Reds and will make the first overall selection.

In 2023, the Red Sox had the No. 14 overall pick and drafted catcher Kyle Teel out of the University of Virginia. The 21-year-old quickly rose through the season and got to Double-A by the end of 2023.

Check out the full draft order here:

The 2024 MLB Draft order is set! ⚾️🙌 pic.twitter.com/ai6Y1tldxm — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 5, 2023

When the draft rolls around, Boston will look to bolster a farm system that has gotten much deeper with top talent in recent years.