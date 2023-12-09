Shohei Ohtani wants to ensure the Los Angeles Dodgers can continue build a championship contender. So Ohtani, who announced Saturday he will be joining the Dodgers, has carefully crafted the framework of his mind-boggling contract.
Ohtani reportedly signed a 10-year contract worth $700 million, according to multiple reports. It’s the largest contract in the history of professional sports.
And while it’s fair to think everything about Ohtani’s contract is unrivaled, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal cited a specific detail which he referred to as “unprecedented.” Rosenthal reported Ohtani will defer the majority of his salary to ease LA’s luxury-tax and finances. It will give the Dodgers added flexibility to be build a competitive team around him.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan offered similar details.
Ohtani’s contract is the largest in baseball history by more than $250 million, exceeding the 12-year, $426.5 million agreement Mike Trout signed in 2019. The previous MLB record for average annual value was $43.3 million. Ohtani now will earn $70 million annually.
