Shohei Ohtani wants to ensure the Los Angeles Dodgers can continue build a championship contender. So Ohtani, who announced Saturday he will be joining the Dodgers, has carefully crafted the framework of his mind-boggling contract.

Ohtani reportedly signed a 10-year contract worth $700 million, according to multiple reports. It’s the largest contract in the history of professional sports.

And while it’s fair to think everything about Ohtani’s contract is unrivaled, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal cited a specific detail which he referred to as “unprecedented.” Rosenthal reported Ohtani will defer the majority of his salary to ease LA’s luxury-tax and finances. It will give the Dodgers added flexibility to be build a competitive team around him.

Ohtani deal with Dodgers, per source, includes “unprecedented” deferrals – the majority of his salary. The deferrals were Ohtani’s idea to ease the Dodgers’ luxury-tax and cash flow burdens to give the team the flexibility needs to be as competitive as possible, the source said. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 9, 2023

ESPN’s Jeff Passan offered similar details.

Shohei Ohtani's contract has significant deferrals that include most of his salary — an idea, a source said, that was Ohtani's. In deferring the money, it reduces the cost of the competitive-balance-tax hit and will allow the Dodgers to build a better team around him. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2023

Ohtani’s contract is the largest in baseball history by more than $250 million, exceeding the 12-year, $426.5 million agreement Mike Trout signed in 2019. The previous MLB record for average annual value was $43.3 million. Ohtani now will earn $70 million annually.