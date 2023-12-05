It’s no longer far-fetched to think Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani could land in the American League East.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported early Tuesday morning Ohtani “is believed” to have met with the Toronto Blue Jays at the organization’s Florida complex.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman followed up Rosenthal’s report with some insight of his own. Heyman shared Ohtani told those close to him, before his reported visit with the Blue Jays, that he had a “positive feeling” about Toronto.

“Don’t discount the Jays,” Heyman posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Ohtani did tell some folks he knows before his probable Jays Florida visit he has a positive feeling about Toronto (and a few other cities/clubs, including the Dodgers). Don’t discount the Jays. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 5, 2023

Rosenthal indicated the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and “potentially other teams” remain in the bidding for Ohtani. Ohtani reportedly has met with more than one team, Rosenthal wrote.

The Dodgers were considered the favorite to land Ohtani, but the Blue Jays have emerged as a serious suitor for the two-time AL MVP.