In rivalry matchups between talented teams, stars are expected to shine the brightest. The Boston Bruins got just that from their top players in their latest win.

David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand drove the Bruins forward with a goal each while combining for 18 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Toronto over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

On a recapping episode of the “Morning Bru” podcast, NESN analysts Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft discussed just how vital Boston’s top talent was, as was Toronto’s, in an electric game that marked back-to-back wins for the Bruins.

“The stars came to play, both teams stars came to play,” Jaffe said. “I don’t think there was a better player on the ice than David Pastrnak. I would say that Auston Matthews was right there. I thought Brad Marchand was excellent. (William) Nylander, I noticed, was good. (Mitch) Marner was good and at times John Tavares.”

Story continues below advertisement

With the game shifting into overtime, the star players had to log extra minutes on the ice and stepped up to do so, ultimately delivering the win for the Bruins.

“Every single one of the big guys played 22 minutes or more,” Raycroft said. “Someone was on the ice all night long, or at least after the second period, that you want to watch every night. That certainly brings the pace, energy and excitement up a level.”

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

After a defensive skid during a three-game losing streak, Boston has allowed just two goals over the last two games while finding timely looks in the offensive zone.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 12/3, 6:50pm
Columbus Blue Jackets
CBJ
+215
Sun 12/3, 7:00 PM
BOS -1.5 O/U 6
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nhl Odds
0
Boston Bruins
BOS
-270

The Bruins look for a third-straight win on Sunday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can catch the game on NESN.

Story continues below advertisement

More NHL:

Star Power Looms Large For Bruins In Thrilling OT Win Over Maple Leafs

About the Author

Tim Crowley

Digital Content Producer

The other "TC" at NESN. Hofstra Alum. The history buff of random baseball players of the 2010s.

More From Tim

In This Article

Featured image via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images