New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai immediately put his hands on top of his helmet, well aware that he had just made a crucial mistake.

But the ensuing punishment Tavai expected for jumping offsides as the Pittsburgh Steelers lined up to punt on fourth-and-3 near midfield with 5:06 left in the fourth quarter never came.

Tavai and the Patriots got bailed out with the officials surprisingly flagging Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz for a false start. Kuntz certainly was shocked to have the controversial call land on his shoulders.

“I thought it was a first down for us,” Kuntz told reporters following New England’s 21-18 win at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday night, per Chris Adamski of TribLive.com. “That’s when I looked up (when) he jumped offsides, I looked up and thought it was a first down for us.”

Kuntz did move his head up as Tavai made his way past the line of scrimmage, but the third-year long snapper thought he was well within the rules.

“No abrupt movement is the rule,” Kuntz said. “So, they must have thought I moved my head abruptly. I saw the big board and I don’t think I moved my head until he jumped offsides.”

The Steelers all thought initially the call went their way. They celebrated emphatically as Pittsburgh thought it would get a fresh set of downs as it looked to wipe away a 21-18 deficit late in the contest.

And seeing Tavai’s reaction only convinced the Steelers more that they would have a chance for at least a game-tying score.

“One hundred percent,” Kuntz said in regards to Tavai’s mannerisms signaling he had committed an infraction.

Pittsburgh still got two more offensive possessions after the penalty. The Steelers quickly forced a three-and-out on New England’s ensuing drive and got the ball back at their own 27-yard line with just under three minutes remaining. The Steelers moved to midfield, but couldn’t pick up a fourth-and-2, all but sealing a Patriots win.

Like Kuntz, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn’t thrilled with the way the referees saw things on the play.

“I was given an explanation. I don’t know I agree with it,” Tomlin said, per team-provided video.