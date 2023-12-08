This Potential Red Sox Target Thrives With His Bat At Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox navigate through the offseason with multiple needs to upgrade the roster. One of those could come with a right-handed hitter to balance a left-handed heavy lineup.

On the free agent market, one righty could make plenty of sense for the ballclub. In a new report from Moises Fabian of 97.9 New York, the team has shown interest in outfielder Teoscar Hernández. The 31-year-old most recently played for the Seattle Mariners after a notable tenure in the American League East with the Toronto Blue Jays.

With that time in the division, Hernández has had plenty of experience playing at Fenway Park. Throughout his career, the outfielder has completely thrived when playing in Boston, hitting .287 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs in 46 games at Fenway Park. Hernández also has three different multi-homer games in Boston, headlined by a six-RBI performance in 2021.

The Red Sox could benefit from bringing in a player and stretching out that highly-productive sample size into a full season that includes 81 home games.

In 2023 with the Mariners, Hernández slashed .258/.305/.435 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs in 160 games.

Hernández would offer the Red Sox plenty of performance in additional to the positional and lineup diversity as right-handed bat.