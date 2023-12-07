The New York Yankees already made one blockbuster roster addition this offseason after acquiring outfield Juan Soto, but the work isn’t done yet.

Along with a handful of teams across Major League Baseball, the Yankees have inserted themselves in the running for Japanese standout pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Making it clear that the front office is committed to a roster re-polish, New York is going up against some competition and the organization knows nothing is guaranteed in the free agency market.

So, the Yankees reportedly are exploring a Plan B.

While Yamamoto remains the top priority, New York is also entertaining the idea of signing right-handed relief pitcher Jordan Hicks, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The plan is to revamp the bullpen if the Yankees fail to sign Yamamoto to better support the starting rotation.

Hicks, 27, made a combined 65 relief appearances with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs last season, recording a 3.29 ERA through 65 2/3 innings. He also racked up a career-high 81 strikeouts with 12 saves.

Granted, relief pitching was far from an issue for the Yankees in 2023.

New York’s bullpen recorded an MLB-best 3.34 ERA and allowed the second-fewest home runs (59), right behind the American League East rival Baltimore Orioles (52). So relief arms aren’t exactly a must for the Yankees, especially with arms like Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta and Ian Hamilton still on the current roster.

It’s also worth noting that none of this rules out New York as a candidate for Yamamoto — yet.