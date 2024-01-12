The Boston Bruins lately keep coming up on the wrong side of narrow outcomes as they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 2-1, in overtime at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.

The Bruins, who have lost four of their last five games, now own a 24-8-9 record while the Golden Knights improved to 24-13-5.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins aren’t going to like the fact that they have dropped three straight games. But they can take solace in the fact that they have registered a point in all three of those contests.

That wasn’t looking like it was going to be the case against the Golden Knights, who went ahead in the third period on the man-advantage thanks to a penalty by Danton Heinen.

The Bruins, who are dealing with injuries to Brandon Carlo, Matthew Poitras and Linus Ullmark, showed resiliency by battling back. But a lapse to start overtime proved costly as the Golden Knights ended the contest just 46 seconds into the extra frame.

The Bruins need to show a better finishing touch as these missed opportunities to collect two points could make a difference in the standings by season’s end.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Alex Pietrangelo finished off a two-on-one in overtime to lift the Golden Knights to a win. Mark Stone assisted on the game-winning goal.

— Matt Grzelcyk delivered a timely goal, leveling the score at the 12:18 mark of the third period on a shot from the point. It was Grzelcyk’s first goal since Oct. 26.

The Townie ties it up. pic.twitter.com/jCOpl3hFx3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 12, 2024

— Jack Eichel tallied a key goal for the Golden Knights with 12:59 remaining in the third period. The Massachusetts native, who also had an assist in the win, redirected in a sensational feed from Jonathan Marchessault on the power play to open the scoring.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook gave Grzelcyk very long odds at +1300 to find the back of the net. But the long-shot bet paid off with Grzelcyk’s third-period tally as a $100 wager on the prop bet would have netted a total of $1,400.

UP NEXT

The Bruins conclude their four-game road trip with matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.