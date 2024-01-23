Bruins Wrap: Boston Notches Fifth Straight Win, Outlasts Jets

The Boston Bruins defeated the Winnipeg Jets, 4-1, at TD Garden on Monday night to extend their winning streak to five games.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 29-8-9 on the season while the Jets dropped to 30-11-4 on their campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston rode the momentum of a four-game winning streak, in which the team out-scored opponents, 21-9, but this time the Bruins didn’t flex their offense to take down the Jets.

Winnipeg had no response for a dominant Boston defense, which absolutely silenced the Jets and their chances of (at least) giving the Bruins a run for their money. After two periods, Winnipeg had totaled only 10 shots on goal, and whenever the offense did manage to muster up a scoring opportunity, the Jets were halted by Boston’s Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman, who last allowed five goals to Winnipeg on Dec. 12, made sure Boston would preserve its one-goal lead, keeping the Jets scoreless for the final two periods. Granted, Boston’s entire defensive unit made that easy by keeping Winnipeg from creating many scoring chances to begin with, also making Swayman’s job a bit easier.

In the third period, the Jets turned their intensity up a notch, saving their strongest frame for last. Winnipeg fired off 12 shots on goal and stumped Boston’s offense from creating late-game opportunities to find some handy insurance scoring.

That was until Jake DeBrusk got involved and netted the nail in Winnipeg’s coffin, allowing Swayman to take it from there and secure a Bruins win. The Bruins also became the first team in 34 games to score over three goals against the Jets.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Swayman was dynamite, totaling 21 saves to shut down the Jets.

— DeBrusk scored the sigh-of-relief goal in the third period while Winnipeg was pushing forth a convincing effort to tie up the contest.

— Winnipeg’s Vladislav Namestnikov prevented the Jets from getting shut out, tying the game at 1-1 in the first period.

WAGER WATCH

