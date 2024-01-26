The Boston Bruins took a quick trip north of the border and came away with a 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

The Bruins improved to 30-9-9 while the Senators remain in last place in the Atlantic Division with an 18-24-2 record.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins needed a bounce-back win after dropping a tight contest to the Carolina Hurricanes 24 hours prior.

But penalties almost got in Boston’s way from returning to the win column against the Senators.

The Bruins committed nine penalties — a few were surely questionable calls that drew the ire of Jim Montgomery — to gift the Senators six power plays. Ottawa cashed in on two of those but they came at opportune times, including to level the score late in the third period.

But Brad Marchand ended up coming to the rescue for the Bruins, who didn’t play their best as they got outshot, 37-23, when they needed him the most.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand lifted the Bruins to a win as he buried a shot past Senators goalie Joonas Korpisalo 1:48 into the extra frame. Charlie Coyle assisted on the game-deciding tally.

— Jeremy Swayman continues to show why he is an All-Star. The 25-year-old turned aside 35 Ottawa shots to improve to 16-3-7 on the season.

— Vladimir Tarasenko knotted things up for the Senators with 3:18 left in regulation on the power play. It was his 13th goal of the season.

UP NEXT

The Bruins stay on the road for one more contest as they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.