Bruins Wrap: Boston’s Four-Game Winning Streak Snapped By Penguins

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost a gut-punching 6-5 decision to the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday night snapping their four-game winning streak.

With the loss, the Bruins fell to 23-8-6 on the season, while the Penguins improved to 19-14-4 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Penguins offenses showed up on time combing for six goals in the first period and 11 total in the game.

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for Boston just 41 seconds into the game, but Drew O’Connor registered his fifth goal of the season at 5:04 to tie the game.

Pittsburgh would add the go-ahead goal 73 seconds later before David Pastrnak lit the lamp for his team-leading 21st goal of the season tying the game again.

It was shortlived with the Penguins adding two more goals in the period and skating into the first intermission with the 4-2 lead.

The Bruins and Penguins added another three goals in the middle frame with Boston scoring two to cut the deficit to one entering the third period.

Marchand added his second of the game while the Bruins were on the penalty kill to knot the game at five but Sidney Crosby would get the eventual game-winner for the Penguins on the power play.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand opened the scoring with his 14th goal of the season and added a shorthanded goal in the third period to tie the game at five a side. His second tally on the penalty kill is the 34th of his career.

THE CAP STARTS IT QUICK ©️ pic.twitter.com/iwAEvdScnf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 5, 2024

— Jake DeBrusk extended his point streak to five games when he assisted on Brandon Carlo’s goal with 35.8 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Over the five games, DeBrusk has two goals and five assists for seven points.

Brando cuts it to one. pic.twitter.com/vjpIYZvxBD — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 5, 2024

— Crosby scored his 22nd goal of the season on the power play in the third period to secure the win for Pittsburgh.

