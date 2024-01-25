Bruins Wrap: Comeback Falls Short, Hurricanes Snap Boston’s Win Streak

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins ended their five-game homestand with a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

With the loss, the Bruins fall to 29-9-9 on the season, and the Hurricanes improve to 26-15-5.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Hurricanes clogged down on what seemed like every Bruins pass in the first 40 minutes of the game, preventing Boston from generating any type of sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

On a pair of power-play goals, the Hurricanes took the 2-0 lead into the second intermission before Brad Marchand put the Bruins on his back in the third period.

The Bruins forward lit the lamp 63 seconds into the final frame after bench boss Jim Montgomery mixed up the lines in an attempt to spark the offense and it worked.

Trent Frederic joined Marchand and Charlie Coyle to begin the third while David Pastrnak was bumped down to skate with Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk.

Marchand scored his second goal of the game less than six minutes after he cut the lead in half to tie the game at two.

Unfortunately, the comeback fell short when Jordan Martinook beat Linus Ullmark five-hole at 17:33 in the third.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Marchand moved into fifth overall, tied with Bruins legend Ray Bourque with 395 goals in his career.

Marchy ties the game AND Ray Bourque for 5th All-Time in #NHLBruins goals! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7tJmseuEub — NESN (@NESN) January 25, 2024

— Frederic assisted on both of Marchand’s goals for his sixth multi-point game of the season.

— Martinook scored the game-winner for the Hurricanes. It was his seventh goal of the season.

WAGER WATCH

FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds that Marchand would score two goals in the game at +1300. The Bruins captain cleared those odds with his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season in the third period. A $100 wager on Marchand would have netted a $1,400 total payout.

UP NEXT

The Bruins won’t have any time to rest as they head north of the border to take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Puck drop from Canadian Tire Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.