BOSTON — The Boston Bruins defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 9-4, in the Original Six matchup at TD Garden on Saturday night.

With the win, the Bruins now own a 28-8-9 overall record, while the Canadiens fell to 19-20-7 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was a night of milestones for four Bruins players. Brad Marchand, Danton Heinen, Pavel Zacha and Jakub Lauko all reached career marks in the Boston win.

Marchand potted his 20th goal in the win for the 11th straight season, breaking the three-way tie with Johnny Bucyk and Patrice Bergeron, who retired with 10. Marchand now has 13-career 20-goal seasons.

Heinen recorded his first career hat trick by lighting the lamp in each of the three periods. Heinen now has eight goals on the season in 37 games.

Zacha also captured a milestone in the game when he scored the 100th goal of his career in the third period to give the Bruins an 8-4 lead.

Lauko picked up the secondary assist on the Brandon Carlo goal and is now on the first-point streak of his NHL career.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Heinen led the scoring with his first career hat trick. It was the forward’s first multi-goal game since Feb. 8, 2022, when he scored two against the Bruins as a member of the Pittsburg Penguins.

— David Pastrnak scored his 30th goal of the season at 1:26 of the third period to give the Bruins a 6-4 lead. It’s the third straight season Pastrnak has lit the lamp at least 30 times.

— After missing five games with an upper-body injury, Brandon Carlo returned to the lineup and opened the scoring when he tipped in a pass from Trent Frederic.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Bruins continue their five-game homestand when they host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.