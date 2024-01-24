Celtics Will See Familiar Face In Playoff Pursuit As Doc Rivers Joins Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks made a change to help their chase of the Boston Celtics, hiring Doc Rivers to replace Adrian Griffin as the team’s head coach, per NBA on TNT and CNN Sports.

BREAKING: Bucks are hiring Doc Rivers as HC, per CNN Sports pic.twitter.com/CnWsvah2kB — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 24, 2024

Rivers had been viewed as the likely choice earlier on Tuesday as the move comes into fruition hours later.

Most in-season hires come due to catastrophic shortcomings or major holes in the team. As Rivers joins the Bucks, that’s not exactly the case. Milwaukee sits at 30-13, just 3 1/2 games back of the Celtics for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

With that said, the Bucks have had some struggles this season that could be worrisome in the bigger picture, particularly come playoff time. Milwaukee ranks in the bottom third of the NBA in defensive rating (116.8) in addition to opposing paint points (54.0 per game) and opposing second-chance points.

Can Rivers help get the Bucks back on track?

Milwaukee has all the star power in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton to win a second championship in four years. The Bucks have capable role players as well, giving Rivers plenty of talent to work with. Ultimately, Rivers has the task of getting a capable group back to its potential in a talented Eastern Conference.

After winning a championship in Boston in 2008, the Celtics are no strangers to seeing Rivers in pivotal spots, eliminating the 76ers with the 62-year-old at the helm in seven games in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals. Now, Rivers jumps into the playoff picture less than three months before the start of the postseason.

Given the landscape, the Celtics and Rivers’ Bucks could be on a collision course for a fourth playoff meeting in six seasons. For now, the teams have two more regular season meetings on March 20 in Boston and April 9 in Milwaukee.