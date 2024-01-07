The Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers, 118-101, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 28-7 while the Pacers fell to 20-15.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston got off to a bittersweet start, holding Indiana to a season-low 17 points in the first quarter while also losing starting center Kristaps Porzingis with an eye irritation injury after just six minutes on the floor.

But that would be the only ice-cold frame from the same Pacers that eliminated the Celtics from the NBA In-Season Tournament back on Dec. 4. Indiana went toe-to-toe with Boston, creating yet another playoff-like atmosphere between two of the Eastern Conference’s top squads.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown set the foundation, combining for 69 points to help make up for Porzingis’ early departure.

The Celtics also needed to make up for their sloppy — and costly — miscues, committing 18 turnovers, resulting in 16 points for the Pacers. However, in the fourth quarter, Boston built its much-needed separation, taking its largest lead of the night (19 points) to secure a second consecutive Celtics win.

Three matchups in, Boston and Indiana have presented what could be the premonition for an upcoming playoff battle between the two down the line.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum was hands down the best player on the court, notching a 38-point, 14-rebound double-double while shooting 14-of-23 from the field. He also knocked down eight 3-pointers and tallied six assists to outshine everyone on Indiana’s side.

— Brown followed Tatum’s lead, pitching in 31 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the field along with four rebounds.

— Indiana’s Bennedict Mathurin finished with a team-high 20 points off the bench, shooting 7-of-15 from the field with four rebounds and two steals.

WAGER WATCH

UP NEXT

The Celtics will remain in Indiana for a second straight duel with the Pacers, on Monday night. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET.