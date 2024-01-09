The Boston Celtics couldn’t complete a two-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Monday, falling, 133-131, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The C’s fell to 28-8, while the Pacers improved to 21-15.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It would have been easy for the Pacers to lie down after Tyrese Haliburton, their unquestioned star, went down with what looked to be a serious injury in the second quarter.

They did the opposite.

Indiana pushed Boston to its limit, stringing together a pair of runs that put the Pacers in the driver’s seat entering the final quarter.

The Celtics’ inability to pull away, mixed with the Pacers’ lethal offense, helped Indiana keep this one close in the final minutes, which is where things got weird.

The Pacers benefitted from two calls, both of which could be viewed as controversial. Jaylen Brown appeared to be fouled in a tie game, with less than five seconds on the clock, but Indiana challenged the call and had it overturned — despite the fact that Brown was hit in the head on the play. Kristaps Porzingis was then called for a foul on the Pacers’ ensuing possession, allowing Indiana to hit a pair of free throws and close it out.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Brown was tremendous in the absence of Tatum, scoring a season-high 40 points. He added five rebounds on the night, making 17-of-26 attempts from the field.

— T.J. McConnell, who was tasked with replacing Haliburton following the star’s injury, filled in admirably. He finished with 12 points, seven assists and two steals.

— Benedict Mathurin showed why he was the No. 6 pick last year, pouring in 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting. He chipped in with four rebounds, three assists and two steals, as well as making the game-winning free throws.

UP NEXT

The Celtics will head back home for a matchup with the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Boston and Minnesota, the NBA’s top two teams, are scheduled to tip things off from TD Garden at 7 p.m. ET.