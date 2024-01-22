Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has gone toe-to-toe with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes three times in the NFL playoffs and has come out on the losing end on each occasion.

Mahomes’ postseason superiority over Allen isn’t lost on Chiefs rookie wideout Rashee Rice when comparing the two elite signal-callers.

Asked what those results, including Sunday’s 27-24 divisional-round win at Highmark Stadium, say about Mahomes, Rice made it known that he clearly views Mahomes as a step above while throwing some shade Allen’s way.

“What would you think about that?” Rice told reporters per FOX Sports’ Henry McKenna. “He’s better than Josh.”

There’s really no debating that at the moment with Mahomes and the Chiefs heading to their sixth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The two had similar stats in their latest postseason encounter. Mahomes completed 17-of-23 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns while Allen connected on 26-of-39 throws for 186 yards and a score, but proved to be more of a threat with his legs by running for 72 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

But the major difference was Allen failed to make the crucial plays needed to lift the Bills to a win. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Allen tossed back-to-back incompletions inside Kansas City territory, which led to Tyler Bass missing a game-tying 44-yard field goal with under two minutes remaining.

“To be honest in the postseason, out of Pat I’ve seen someone that really don’t know how to lose,” Rice said, per McKenna. “He don’t take losing for an answer and he’s going to give it his all to make sure we come out with a victory.”