The Colts’ 2023 season ended in heartbreaking fashion Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Trailing Houston by six with 1:06 left in the fourth quarter, Indianapolis faced a fourth-and-1 from the Texans’ 14-yard line and needed to convert to keep both its campaign and playoff hopes alive. Gardner Minshew took the snap from a shotgun set and tried to find Tyler Goodson, who rolled out left and saw plenty of space beyond the first-down marker. But unfortunately for Goodson and his team, he dropped the pass that traveled a bit behind him and Houston locked up a postseason berth.

The second-year running back was understandably emotional as he met with the media after Indy’s 23-17 loss, but he kept his chin up.

“I work too hard to drop the ball like that,” Goodson told reporters, per a video shared by WISH-TV’s Angela Moryan. “I gotta take that on that chin, and that’s OK. I won’t be in that position ever again. …We were repping that play all week. I knew that play was for me. When we called it, it was all about making a play. When that ball came to me, I happened to fail today. I’m standing tall. It’s over. A lot of the guys came up to me, ‘Keep your head up.’ I never lose my confidence. Just keep being me, keep being myself. That’s what I’m gonna continue to do.”

The Colts now will look ahead to the 2024 draft in late April when they will make their first selection in the late teens. The Texans, meanwhile, are locked in for action on Wild Card Weekend and can win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose Sunday.