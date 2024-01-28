A terrible decision by Lamar Jackson resulted in the Baltimore Ravens quarterback throwing an interception in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

But did the officials miss a call on the field that would have negated the critical pick? It’s possible depending how the play is viewed.

Jackson forced a throw intended for Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely into triple coverage with 6:45 left and Chiefs safety Deon Bush came over for an easy interception. Upon replay, it was clear that Likely was bumped by Kansas City defensive back Chamarri Conner prior to the ball getting to him, which made the explanation of the call from CBS referee analyst Gene Steratore, who agreed with how the on-field officials ruled the play, very puzzling.

“There is some contact with the receiver, but in my opinion, I think this contact is occurring after the interception has taken place,” Steratore said on the broadcast. “You see the bump right there, it is a little early, but now you got a play that’s behind the receiver, the ball behind him and that reception taking place. I think it’s a good no-call for pass interference.”

Ravens fans will likely be frustrated with no flag being thrown on the play while Chiefs fans will be in lockstep with Steratore.

Baltimore will in all probability be very frustrated by the officiating in the 17-10 loss to the Chiefs, even though much of it was the Ravens’ own doing. Baltimore was flagged eight times for 95 yards while the Chiefs were called for just three infractions resulting in 30 yards.

But Ravens fans may wonder about the flag that wasn’t thrown in this demoralizing loss for Baltimore.