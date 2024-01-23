The Cavaliers will have to play nearly the next two months without Tristan Thompson.

Thompson on Tuesday was suspended 25 games without pay for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, per ESPN. The 32-year-old tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, which is used primarily to build muscle and increase strength.

The veteran big man’s suspension will begin with Wednesday’s road matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks and runs through Cleveland’s March 13 road battle with the New Orleans Pelicans. One of the missed games will be a March 5 contest against the Boston Celtics, with whom Thompson played for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Thompson, who was selected fourth overall by the Cavaliers in the 2011 draft, returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in September after spending time with five teams before the homecoming. Prior to the suspension, Thompson was averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds across 12.4 minutes per game.

