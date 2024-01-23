The Boston Celtics could be well-represented when the 2024 Olympic Games kick off in Paris as four current roster members were listed on the 41-player pool, which will be used to construct a 12-man Team USA roster.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday — four of five Celtics starters — were among the finalists, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Each of Boston’s selected roster members, at some point, represented the USA National Team. In 2020, Tatum and Holiday joined forces for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, and both took home a gold medal.

When it was revealed that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James intended to approach the upcoming Olympics at full throttle, speculation sprung regarding what the potential dream team-like roster could look like. Before the 2023-24 season started, USA Basketball reportedly expressed its interest by “aggressively pursuing” Holiday to rejoin the team, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN — an invite yet to be accepted, months ahead of time.

For Brown, the 27-year-old, fresh off a record-setting $304 million contract, could debut for the United States squad for the first time — as an NBA veteran.

Back in 2014, while still in high school, Brown played in the USA Men’s Basketball Men’s 18U National Team and won a gold medal. He averaged 7.3 points and 2.5 rebounds, playing in four games in USA’s perfect 5-0 run.

Brown, now eight seasons and two NBA All-Star appearances deep into his career, has alluded to being a part of the 2024 Olympics.

“I think there’s no greater honor,” Brown said during Celtics media day in October.

Obviously a long road ahead, the Celtics have their own business to handle for now, coming off their dissapointing season-ending playoff exit last year.

After making easy work of the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, Boston improved its NBA-best record to 34-10 and continue to humble opponents left and right on a routine basis. Needless to say, each of the four Celtics listed in the player pool, has had a major hand in bringing that front office offseason vision to life on the floor.