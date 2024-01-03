Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday threatened legal action against Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets quarterback made a jarring claim about the late-night talk show host.

During his latest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers suggested Kimmel’s name would appear on the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates, which is set to be released following a judge’s court order last month. The four-time NFL MVP said he will “pop some sort of bottle” if the list of over 150-plus names comes out.

The claim drew a strongly worded reaction from an irate Kimmel, who responded to Rodgers via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Dear (Expletive): for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12”

Rodgers seemingly made the accusation out of spite, as he’s been a popular target on Kimmel’s ABC show the past few years. Back in March, Kimmel poked fun at Rodgers for talking about the Epstein list and UFOs on McAfee’s show, per Variety.